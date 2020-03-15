Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $15.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. 38,399,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,815,252. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.32 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

