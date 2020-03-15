Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $580,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $8.90 on Friday, reaching $194.00. 23,378,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,095,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.