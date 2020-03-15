Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $580,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $8.90 on Friday, reaching $194.00. 23,378,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,095,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

