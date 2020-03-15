Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $734,000 Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN traded up $5.74 on Friday, hitting $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,598. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day moving average of $209.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit