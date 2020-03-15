Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $734,000 Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN traded up $5.74 on Friday, hitting $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,598. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day moving average of $209.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

