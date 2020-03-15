Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. 246,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,462. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

