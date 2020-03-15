Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.17. 45,727,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,338,260. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

