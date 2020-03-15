Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 119,551 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 237,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $31.21.

