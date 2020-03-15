Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 29,626 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 378.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.48. 10,935,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,598. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

