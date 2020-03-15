Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $1.02 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,485,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,213. The company has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.