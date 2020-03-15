Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $2.07 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Visa makes up 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.27.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $15.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,942,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,579,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $314.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

