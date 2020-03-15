Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $461,000 Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded up $18.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,624. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average of $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.