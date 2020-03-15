Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $664,000 Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after acquiring an additional 234,396 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after acquiring an additional 208,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,248,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded up $16.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $499.33. 1,424,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $564.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.96. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $417.49 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.68.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

