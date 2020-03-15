Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Intel accounts for about 2.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $683,078,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $643,306,000 after buying an additional 639,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,805,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,349,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.