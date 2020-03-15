Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

KMB stock traded up $11.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.18. 4,413,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.05. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $118.04 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

