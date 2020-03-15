Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.42.

PEP stock traded up $12.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,007,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,737. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

