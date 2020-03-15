Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 822 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,470. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.49. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.