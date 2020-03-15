Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $15.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,942,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,579,570. The company has a market cap of $314.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day moving average of $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $151.54 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

