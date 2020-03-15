Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 849,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,233,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FATE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,295. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

