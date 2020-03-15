Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $141,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,378,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $470.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TH Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.