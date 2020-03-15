Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 193.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,526,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

In related news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 over the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 932,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,998. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.