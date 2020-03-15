Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $32,000 in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,401,000 after buying an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,093,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,503,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,984,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $26.64 on Friday, hitting $248.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,944. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $198.98 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

