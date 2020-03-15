Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $33,000 in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $6.76 on Friday, reaching $85.37. 21,854,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,320,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.