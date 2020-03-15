Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $83,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 404 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,785,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $481,268,000 after purchasing an additional 375,722 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 344,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,578,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $15.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,028,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,516. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $154.34 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $440.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.