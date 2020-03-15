Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

ARVN traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,101. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.44. Arvinas Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

