Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $5.71 on Friday, hitting $44.21. 504,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 58.88, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $668.28 million, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

