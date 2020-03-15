Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -521.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

NYSE WRE opened at $26.61 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The business had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

