Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 1,680 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $15.08 on Friday, reaching $205.67. 10,286,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,797. The company has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.35 and a 200-day moving average of $228.22. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.57 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.