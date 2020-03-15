Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $20,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. 33,684,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,955,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

