Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $105.40. 16,769,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $92.80 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $143.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

