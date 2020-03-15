Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $18.33 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,727,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,338,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.