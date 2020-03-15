Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $26.11 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $19.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.10. 6,903,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,252. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.