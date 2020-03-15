Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded up $12.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.42.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.