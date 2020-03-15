Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,485,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

