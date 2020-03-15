Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 14,737 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,609,000 after acquiring an additional 627,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $10.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,914,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

