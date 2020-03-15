Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises approximately 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Raytheon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Cfra increased their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Shares of RTN traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

