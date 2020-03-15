WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) is Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,869 shares during the quarter. WesBanco accounts for 3.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $76,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,897,000 after buying an additional 609,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after buying an additional 248,575 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,807,000 after buying an additional 167,747 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 396,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WesBanco Inc has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.05.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSBC. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,657 shares of company stock valued at $147,980. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

