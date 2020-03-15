Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $81,976,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $21.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,458,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,402. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

