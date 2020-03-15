Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,957 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,156 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.28. 14,289,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

