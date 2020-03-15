Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Metlife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Metlife by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Metlife by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Metlife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

