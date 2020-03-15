Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Metlife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Metlife by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Metlife by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Metlife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $53.28.
Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.
Metlife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
