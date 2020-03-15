Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,179,000 after acquiring an additional 180,422 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $19.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.07. 2,287,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,391. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $173.14 and a one year high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

