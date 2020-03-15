Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $6,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth about $4,968,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,884,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth about $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.47. 797,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,973. Xencor Inc has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

