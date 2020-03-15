Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.46. 3,626,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,253. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average is $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,903 shares of company stock worth $5,128,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

