Zacks: Analysts Expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in eBay by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,031,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,325 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,972,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,426,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. eBay has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

