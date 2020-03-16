-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Venator Materials posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of VNTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 505,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,456. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Venator Materials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Venator Materials by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Venator Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

