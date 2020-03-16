$307.45 Million in Sales Expected for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce sales of $307.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.63 million to $310.10 million. Roku posted sales of $206.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

Roku stock traded down $17.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,249,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -122.77 and a beta of 1.64. Roku has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $2,981,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,016 shares of company stock worth $31,364,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

