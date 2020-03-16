$522.99 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $522.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.00 million and the highest is $529.51 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $562.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

NYSE VNTR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.87. 505,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,456. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

