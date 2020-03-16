$77.64 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $77.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $78.97 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $61.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $321.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.15 million to $322.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $339.23 million, with estimates ranging from $334.16 million to $348.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $3.26. 158,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,617. The stock has a market cap of $213.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.68. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.