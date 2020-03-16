Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

ALXN traded down $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,450. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.10. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

