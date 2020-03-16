AltaCorp Capital Upgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to Outperform

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$117.63.

Shares of TSE CJT traded down C$11.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$83.34. 114,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,982. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 98.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.42. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$140,081.55.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

