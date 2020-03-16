Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,024,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

