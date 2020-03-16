Analysts Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price at $80.85

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.